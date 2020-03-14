WESTERLY — Thefts associated with the Westerly Walmart's self-checkout system have increased recently, with local police officers arresting five customers in two days in early March. A company spokesman said the business is committed to reducing theft and hopes that the rise in theft reports is just a blip.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the department has seen an uptick in the number of calls for service at the store, at 259 Post Road. In each case, he said, misuse of the self-checkout system played a role.
"All the cases have a similar pattern," Lacey said. "In each case, the individual or individuals either paid for a small portion of their carriage before leaving or simply scanned items and left without paying at all."
Westerly police logs show that five people were charged with misdemeanor shoplifting at Walmart between 11 a.m. on March 6 and 5 p.m. on March 7. Four were Westerly residents and one was from Stonington, and two people were charged in one of the incidents. Additionally, a Hopkinton resident was charged with shoplifting in another self-checkout case on March 10. (The Sun generally does not include the names of shoplifting suspects in its police logs.)
In three of the cases, Lacey said the individuals scanned a few items that amounted to just a fraction of the items they had in the carriage, paying for "far less than the value of the items they had." In the remaining two cases, he said the individuals scanned several products but did not make any payment at all before leaving.
The Hopkinton woman was one of those who did not pay and, if she had gone undetected, would have left with more than $500 worth of goods, Lacey said.
"These were not accidents. This was an instance where cameras showed pretty clearly that they neglected to scan higher priced items," Lacey said.
Lacey praised the efforts of Walmart employees to identify and prosecute shoplifters, but said the department regularly responds to the store, requiring considerable resources.
Casey Staheli, senior manager of national media relations, said Thursday that Walmart has committed more than $2.7 billion in the past couple years to improve working conditions and enhance safety and security at its stores nationwide, which number 4,769.
Staheli said management has developed a multipronged approach that includes technology, training, and physical measures to detect and deter theft. These efforts have already led to a considerable reduction in the number of thefts, he said.
Walmart declined to provide specific numbers regarding losses and loss prevention.
"We have been working directly with the Loss Prevention Research Council to develop proper safety and security protocols and principles for all five zones of influence," Staheli said in a phone interview. "The company regularly monitors and reviews the effectiveness of different security measures and will make adjustments as needed."
He said the company isn't focused solely on catching those who would commit theft, but is working diligently to deter shoplifting.
Stores have installed customer entrance gates at many stores that are designed to streamline customer flow and direct foot traffic through the checkout area. Stehali said the gates aid the staff in identifying inconsistencies or behaviors consistent with shoplifting.
Employees have also been placed strategically near store entrances and within the self-checkout areas in an effort to further deter thefts, and loss prevention specialists have received safety and security training in order to improve detection. They have also been required to complete live shooter training in the past year (a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, was the scene of a mass shooting in August 2019 that took 22 lives, and federal prosecutors have charged the suspect with hate crimes).
When it comes to stopping crime, Staheli said the best response is prevention, noting that technology and signage also serve as deterrents. There are cameras at numerous locations inside the stores, and others are strategically placed in the parking lots and on the exteriors of the buildings. Cameras are also in use at self-checkout, along with system safeguards that allow the scanners to sense the size and shape of items in order to prevent people from swapping bar codes.
Staheli said Walmart would continue to look at additional safeguards and programs to reduce thefts, reduce the stores' impact on community resources such as law enforcement, and to preserve low prices.
"Our goal is to provide a greater sense of safety and security for our customers, and preventing and deterring crime is a big part of that effort," Staheli said.
