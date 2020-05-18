WESTERLY — A 23-year-old Charlestown man is facing charges after the police said he narrowly missed driving head-on into a home at 15 Sleepy Hollow Court early Monday morning while driving under the influence of acid.
The police charged the man, Jace James Coon, with driving under the influence and driving when license is suspended or revoked. He was also cited with driving a vehicle without insurance, driving a vehicle when the registration is suspended and laned roadway violations.
Coon was charged and later released on bond pending an upcoming appearance for formal arraignment.
"(Coon) had driven between a house and garage, crashing through the deck before striking a tree in the backyard," Police Chief Shawn Lacey said. "When officers spoke with the driver and his brother, who was a passenger, they both admitted to having taken acid earlier in the evening."
The police said Coon and his brother, 19-year-old Kyle Coon, each suffered minor injuries in the crash. They were taken by ambulance to Westerly Hospital where they were treated and released.
According to a police report, the two brothers were driving around 2 a.m. after having previously ingested acid six hours earlier. Kyle Coon told officers that his brother had suffered from a bad trip and was threatening to drive away, which was why he had joined him as a passenger.
While the two were in the car, the police said Kyle Coon told officers that his brother began driving at a high rate of speed and was talking about crashing on purpose. Coon said he shouted at his brother to slow, according to a police report, but he continued to accelerate and drove down Ichabod Lane and turning onto Sleepy Hollow Court, then continuing past the end of the road and toward the home.
The police said Kyle Coon, reacting to the situation unfolding, grabbed the wheel and turned it. His actions caused the car to swerve away from the home and strike the deck instead, also narrowly missing a garage, before rolling over in the backyard.
Lacey said if not for Kyle's actions, officers would likely have been called for a car into a house instead.
The crash was one of two involving DUI drivers over the weekend. The police said a 49-year-old woman was charged Sunday morning just before 3 a.m. after she struck two cars that were parked along Tower Street.
Tara Calabrese, of 25 Hesspar Drive, was charged with driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test. She was also cited with laned roadway violations.
Westerly police said an investigation determined that Calabrese was driving a 2014 Jeep Laredo north along Tower Street when she struck a 2000 Dodge pick-up parked on the side of the road at 139 Tower St. She then continued to drive following the first crash and proceeded to strike a 2007 Toyota sedan in the area of 145 Tower St.
The impact of the second crash caused her car to become disabled. She was found inside when officers arrived and declined medical attention. After failing a field sobriety test, police said she was taken into custody without further incident.
