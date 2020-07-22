WESTERLY
Jesse L. Lajoie, 39, of 42 Henry St., was charged July 16 with vandalism/malicious injury to property and disorderly conduct.
Storm D. Gordin, 32, of 3986 Tower Hill Road, Apt. #A, Wakefield, was charged July 16 with possession of schedule I,II,III, IV or V drugs, driving under the influence (first offense, blood alcohol level unknown) and refusal to submit to a chemical test (1st violation).
Kevin Jones, 27, of 60 Pleasant Valley Drive, Worcester, Mass., was charged Sunday with reckless driving/drag-racing/eluding police (1st offense), obstructing an officer and driving with a suspended or revoked linence (1st offense).
Timothy J. Manfred, 22, of 40 Pound Road, was charged Sunday with three counts of possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV or V drugs and possession of marijuana, 1 oz. or less.
Sean M. McParlin, 26, of 70 Brandywine Drive, was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault/battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Marie C. Poulin, 41, of 35 Meadowbrook Drive, East Hampton, Mass., was charged Sunday with domestic simple assault/battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
James T. Souza, 47, of 335 Broad St., Cumberland, was charged on the strength of four warrants.
Court dispositions of local arrests can be found at the websites www.courts.ri.gov/ and www.jud.ct.gov/crim.htm.
