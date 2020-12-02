WESTERLY — A Westerly man is facing charges of impaired driving after the police said he struck and heavily damaged a parked car and fire hydrant on Summer Street before telling police that the parked car had “cut him off.”
Westerly police on Friday charged 28-year-old Justin Sabatino, of 9 Hobart St., with driving under the influence and driving with an expired license. He was also cited with driving with a suspended registration, failure to insure a motor vehicle and laned-roadway violations.
Officers were called to 14 Summer St. around 5:05 p.m. after receiving several calls reporting a crash. When officers arrived, Police Chief Shawn Lacey said Sabatino was found “wandering in the roadway” near his 1998 Toyota Corolla, which the police said was pressed up against a fire hydrant with heavy front- and back-end damage and was having a hard time balancing. Responding officers attempted to speak with Sabatino, who was “nodding off” during the conversations, and he told officers that he was driving when the car “cut him off,” causing him to crash. Witnesses countered this claim, Lacey said.
An investigation determined that Sabatino was traveling south when his Corolla struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra that was legally parked. The impact caused significant damage to the back end of the Sentra before pushing it into a nearby utility pole, damaging the front end. Both the Sentra and Corolla were later towed from the scene, the police said.
The police said Sabatino, who was not injured, showed signs of heavy impairment but did not have any smell of alcohol. He was taken to Westerly Hospital where he consented to a blood test.
“There were several significant signs, which is why the officers decided to charge him with DUI,” Lacey explained. “The blood tests were taken to the state laboratory and we would expect the results back in about a month.”
