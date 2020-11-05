WESTERLY — Local police and firefighters will host their annual holiday food collection drive this weekend, with officers expected to be on-hand at several locations in town to collect food donations for those in need this holiday season.
With an increase in needs as a result of economic fallout from the pandemic, Westerly police said agencies including the Jonnycake Center of Westerly have seen an increase in demand for food-based services. To help increase presence and restock local pantries, the department will host two drives from noon to 4 p.m., with officers stationed at the Westerly Walmart on Post Road and McQuade’s Marketplace on Main Street.
All donations will go to providing holiday food packages and helping lower-income families during the start of the winter season. The event is being hosted by the Westerly Police Department and Westerly Fire Department in partnership with the two retail chains.
For more information, visit the Westerly Police Department Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1210343222681996/.
— Jason Vallee
