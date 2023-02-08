WESTERLY — A developer with plans to build a medical office building on Wells Street that would be a new home to University Orthopedics has secured approval from Westerly’s Planning Board.
In the works for several years, the project would involve constructing a 12,750-square-foot medical office building on the vacant 1.6-acre parcel at 50 Wells St.
The town’s Zoning Board in 2007 granted a special use permit for a 27,000-square-foot medical office building on the site. The new applicant, developer Bales Firenza & Groves of Warwick, is planning to proceed based on the belief that it is still valid.
Bales acquired the property at about the same time that the Westerly Hospital was exiting receivership, according to its attorney, Vincent Indeglia. Bales has a long-term relationship with University Orthopedics, he said.
“They are seeking to expand their footprint throughout Rhode Island,” he said.
Based in Providence, University Orthopedics has 12 locations, including eight in Rhode Island and four in Massachusetts.
University Orthopedics has worked out of the Morgan Medical Building at 45 Wells St. since opening in 2019 and would plan to move into a new 8,000-square-foot space at 50 Wells St., Indeglia said.
The building also would include space for another complementary medical service, which Indeglia did not name but said would “most likely” be related to physical therapy.
“The project’s going to bring in a number of full-time jobs, the physicians and paraprofessionals that would work there,” he said.
Bales specializes in developing spaces for medical offices and surgical procedures. The site also is beneficial because it is across the street from the hospital and within the Wells Street Overlay District, designed to accommodate more medical office space, Indeglia said.
“It just kind of makes sense,” he said.
The town’s Architectural Review Board has reviewed the plans and made recommendations such as incorporating better window siting from the street and more open access on the driveway, Indeglia said.
The Planning Board’s approval of the combined master and preliminary plan also was dependent on several other conditions, including town Utilities Department approval of sewer and water connections, a Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management storm water permit and approval of a drainage plan from the town engineer.
A total of 81 parking spaces, with four required handicapped spots and five additional spaces for people with mobility issues, is part of the plan.
“This is a practice primarily dealing with people that have complex spine injuries, spine surgery follow-up” and broken bones, Indeglia said. “The doctors are dedicated, they spend time with their patients. It’s not a typical office setting.”
Another of the town’s recommendations states that electrical and telecommunication lines from the street to the building should be buried underground.
“It’s a matter of resiliency planning,” Town Planner Nancy Letendre said. “It’s something we’ve been taking into consideration in all new development and redevelopment of the public realm.”
Indeglia argued that overhead lines, from a utility pole, is a “far less complicated and far less expensive” option.
In addition to its approval, the Planning Board has recommended the Zoning Board issue a special use permit if the existing permit is found to be not valid.
