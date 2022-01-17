WESTERLY — Preliminary plans for a proposed housing project that would include conversion of the former St. Pius X School property into an apartment building, construction of a new apartment building and construction of two houses on the same property will go for review before the Planning Board tonight.
The board is scheduled to conduct a pre-application review of plans filed on behalf of Trendsetter Properties LLC., a Watch Hill-based company that purchased the former school and surrounding 2.64 acres in May. Jeffrey N. Pucci, a Watch Hill residents who works as a contractor and developer, is a principal in Trendsetter Properties LLC.
Trendsetter Properties LLC is seeking a comprehensive permit, which under state law allows developers to bypass local density requirements in return for providing a percentage of low and moderately priced units. The law also allows developers to skip the Zoning Board of Review round of land use reviews.
The proposed project includes rehabilitation and repurposing of the existing school building to accommodate multi-family residential development, addition of a new three-story apartment building to the east of the existing building, and a subdivision of two new lots for development of a two-family residence on Elm Street and a single-family residence on School Street to the west of the existing building.
The pre-application review phase of the Planning Board’s process in considered to be an early step. The board will not render a decision but instead will discuss the plans with representatives of Trendsetter Properties LLC. and provide direction ahead of a formal submission.
Development is proposed in two phases. Phase one would include the subdivision of the parcel and, with a footprint of 12,760-square feet, the existing building would accommodate 17 residences in a multi-family residential building (14 two-bedroom units and 3 one-bedroom units), ranging from 800 square feet to 1,410 square feet. The new 3-story building would be constructed as the second phase of the project and is proposed to accommodate a maximum of 31 bedrooms. The final unit count would be determined in the future, according to a memorandum from Town Planner Nancy Letendre.
The two-family residential lot on Elm Street would be 12,000 square feet and the single-family residential lot on School Street would be 8,440 square feet. Twenty-five percent of the 45 units on the property would be reserved for moderate-income families, amounting to a total of 11 units that would qualify toward the state’s mandated 10% low or moderate income housing.
The plans are similar to ones submitted by St. Pius X Parish Corporation in 2020. Those plans underwent a pre-application review but were never further developed and the property was later sold.
The school building was most recently used as a Pre-K through Grade 8 parochial school and once served as Westerly High School. Town records indicate the original structure was constructed in 1880 consisting of a two-story brick building and that a one-story brick addition was added in 2006.
The school closed following the 2017-18 school year due to shrinking enrollment and financial problems.
In other business, the board is scheduled to consider rendering an advisory opinion to the Town Council on whether the former Bradford School building and surrounding property continues to have a public use. The council recently proposed selling the building and land and has also discussed potentially rezoning the property to make it more attractive to developers interested in using the property for housing. State law requires town councils to seek advisory opinions from planning boards when the sale of public property is being considered.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall and can be viewed live through the town’s website or at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81786305289. The meeting identification number is 817 8630 5289.
