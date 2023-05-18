WESTERLY — The Miceli’s Furniture building on High Street could be home to a dozen residential units, some offering views of Wilcox Park, as part of a proposal from the property’s owner that went before the Planning Board.
The building at 19 High St. currently houses the retail furniture store at the ground level and uses the upper level as a storage area. A cross-fit gym occupies the lower level.
An application by Bella Vista LLC aims to convert half of the first floor and all of the second floor into housing, while keeping a retail space on the first floor, along High Street. The gym would remain on the lower level.
Joseph Miceli Jr., who manages Bella Vista, said having mixed-use residences as an active part of downtown Westerly is important.
“People are investing in town,” Miceli said. “I think my building holds tremendous potential given its visibility and the amount of square footage that’s available coupled with LMI units, I think it could be a wonderful project for the town.”
“The proposition is to create 12 units, with at least 25% of those as LMI housing,” the proposal's attorney, Thomas Liguori Jr., said. He said there would be no expansion of the gross floor area of the building.
That detail means that zoning regulations will not require additional off-street parking for the project.
“This project meets that requirement,” Liguori said. Potential buyers or renters who rely on readily available parking, such as a garage, would be disinclined to rent or buy in the downtown area, he said.
Miceli said there is a paid parking lot behind the building, and “a lot of folks who rent downtown rent in that lot.”
People also use on-street parking and move their vehicles when needed, he said.
“I’ve spoken with many people that live downtown, what the pros and cons are,” he said. “They recognize the parking situation, but their desire to live there is greater than any perceived inconvenience. It’s not a scientific answer, but in my observation, it works.”
The comprehensive permit process would allow Bella Vista to seek relief from a zoning provision that prohibits residential uses on the first floor, Town Planner Nancy Letendre noted.
According to the application, the street-facing side of the first floor would contain the existing furniture business, and the back of the first floor would be converted to four residential units. The second floor would house eight residential units. A rooftop deck is also proposed as an amenity.
Miceli is a second-generation owner of his family’s business. Miceli’s father opened the original shop on Canal Street in 1952, and the younger Miceli moved the business to its current location on the east side of High Street in 1996.
“In the ensuing 27 years I’m happy to say I’ve witnessed dramatic revitalization of our beautiful downtown,” he said. “I think introducing residents into our district has been an integral part of buoying that effort.”
A restriction put in place for a previous owner to limit the first and second floors to store or office use would be released by the Westerly Library’s governing board, Liguori told the board Tuesday.
“As long as there was cooperation between Bella Vista and the library in scheduling and completing work so there would be the least impact necessary on the library,” Liguori said.
Letendre noted the Planning Board was not required to act on the pre-application/concept plan. Bella Vista has asked the board to combine the preliminary and master plan reviews for the project. The board voted to authorize the combined application, provided local reviews and approvals are obtained before a public hearing.
