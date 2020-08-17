WESTERLY — A proposal for 17-building housing complex with a mix of single-family and duplex units on Ledward Avenue will come before the Planning Board tonight.
J&C Luzzi Homes LLC plans to use phased construction for the project, which is expected to yield 30 two-bedroom condominium units in nine duplexes and eight single-family units when complete.
The complex, which would include six units that meet affordable housing standards, would be built on an 11.4-acre parcel at 60 Ledward Ave. Construction will occur at the end of Joshua Street, off Ledward Avenue, and at the end of Gardner Avenue.
The developers are currently seeking master plan approval and will then submit plans to the Zoning Board of Review before returning to the Planning Board for the preliminary plan review, which entails additional engineering and other details.
The board is also scheduled to conduct preliminary and final plan review of a proposed solar power installation at 44 Frontage Road. Centrica Business Solutions is proposing a 130 killawatt, ground-mounted solar energy project. A six-foot security fence would encircle the project site, as currently proposed, and an evergreen buffer will be planted along the north side of the property.
The Planning Board asked for additional documentation and discussion of stormwater and erosion control measures and a decommissioning plan when it approved Centrica's master plan submission in January. The project was previously granted dimensional variances and a special use permit by the Zoning Board of Review.
Centrica Business Solutions is partnering with S.M. Trombino Properties LLC on another proposed solar power project that will also be before the Planning Board tonight. The two companies are planning an array on 7.5-acres of a larger, 35-acre parcel off of Quarry Road. The wooded site is owned by Hidden Rock Development Corporation.
About 1.8 acres of the site would be cleared and some grading would be necessary, according to plans filed with the town.
Because the property abuts 20.8 acres of state-regulated wetlands and streams, the project will require approval by the state Department of Environmental Management. An aquifer protection permit was issued by the Zoning Board of Review earlier this month.
Plans call for a 6-foot security fence and a 50-foot natural vegetative screen. The property is abutted by residential properties to the north and a quarry run by Rawson Materials to the south. A solar project and a medical marijuana facility are also planned for the quarry property.
The board's meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. and can be viewed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81247023169. The meeting identification number is 812 4702 3169.
