WESTERLY — The Planning Board is recommending the Town Council approve a zone change from open space/recreation to rural residential sought by the owner of property on Moorhouse Road. Officials say it is unclear how the property came to be classified as open space.
The property owner, Stano Trombino, hopes to build a house and return the 109-acre property at 119 Moorehouse Road to use as a farm, according to a memorandum from Town Planner Nancy E. Letendre and Principal Planner Alyse Oziolor and comments by Thomas J. Liguori Jr., the lawyer who represents Trombino. The board voted 6-0 during a meeting on Tuesday to issue a positive recommendation to the Town Council, which is expected to conduct a public hearing on Trombino's petition for the zone change during its Nov. 8 meeting.
The proposed zone change was discussed during work to revise the municipal Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted in its revised form earlier this year. During the revision process, Trombino requested a change to the plan's future land-use map to reflect his plans to later seek a rezone.
Trombino, a retired Westerly police officer, purchased the property in 2011 from the Roman Catholic bishop of Providence. Letendre said town officials believe the property was once eyed as a potential site for a Catholic school. When Trombino purchased the property, it was zoned as a low-density residential property and included a farmhouse that was in disrepair and was demolished soon after the purchase. Trombino, in 2011, gave the Westerly Land Trust a right of first refusal should the property or a portion of it ever be offered for sale.
According the the memorandum, town officials have been unable to locate any documents describing a process to rezone the property from residential to open space/recreation, leading officials to believe it was erroneously classified.
Liguori read a letter from Martha Holland, the granddaughter of the Moorehouse family that sold the property to the bishop. The letter described use of the property as a family dairy farm from the 1920s to 1965. Trombino has repaired stone walls on the property, dredged a pond, removed dead trees and planted new apple trees and blueberry bushes, according to Holland's letter.
The property is surrounded primarily by rural residential-zoned properties containing single-family homes, farmland and conservation land. A 73.14-acre conservation property owned by Westerly Land Trust exists immediately north of the property along Moorhouse Road. Two other properties totaling about 130 acres owned by the Narragansett Indian Tribe of Rhode Island exist to the east of the site. The Trombino Sports Complex, which is zoned open space recreation, abuts the property to the west and includes several baseball fields on the south side of the road.
Trombino provided eight letters of support from neighboring property owners, including the Westerly Land Trust. He hopes to pass the property on to his daughter, according to the memorandum from the town planners.
