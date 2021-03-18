WESTERLY — The lawyer who represents the Planning Board and worked with town officials on revisions to the Comprehensive Plan stressed during recent remarks to the Town Council that the town's existing zoning regulations remain in place and supersede changes to the plan.
The lawyer, Scott Levesque, preceded his remarks on Monday by saying he was aware of concerns raised recently about the plan the council adopted in January and that is now under review by the state Division of Statewide Planning. Residents have recently written letters to the editor of The Sun positing a theory that revisions to the plan would lead to the dismantling of neighborhoods in the town. Residents have also remarked that a proposed development off East Avenue is somehow tied to revisions of the Comprehensive Plan and stands a better chance of gaining approval because of revisions to the plan.
"It all starts with the concept that the Comprehensive Plan does not strip zoning from any neighborhood or any area in town whatsoever. The Comprehensive Plan is governed completely by or is trumped by existing zoning … the zoning that exists in every neighborhood in town is not replaced by the Comprehensive Plan," Levesque said.
Levesque also discussed the neighborhood planning process that is introduced and discussed in the revised plan. The planning process would likely entail workshops conducted by the Planning Board and possibly the Town Council on each neighborhood, Levesque said. The workshops will provide an opportunity for stakeholders and residents of each neighborhoods to provide input.
The new plan's discussion of "urbanization" and density is required by the state, Levesque said.
"If you are going to put more development in place, you want to put it in places where that meets the character or where there is already development. Preserving the rural character of existing neighborhoods that haven’t been developed — that's just common sense and a concept supported by Statewide Planning," Levesque said.
Councilor Brian McCuin noted recent controversy spurred by plans for 26 two-bedroom units in 13 duplex-style buildings on a 7.6-acre site at 165 East Ave.
"That has nothing to do with the new Comprehensive Plan ... it was allowed under the old Comprehensive Plan and zoning," McCuin said.
"I couldn't agree more, Councilor McCuin, with your points. One of the two major projects that we are facing is a multi-family development that's based on existing zoning ... that is not based on the new Comprehensive Plan at all," Levesque said.
"It is ironic," Levesque said referring to East Avenue, that the neighborhood planning process envisioned by revisions to the Comprehensive Plan would "give a better opportunity on what could happen in a neighborhood like that but it hasn't happened yet."
Councilor Philip Overton, who asked that the Comprehensive Plan be returned to the council's agenda, said Thursday that "we will have to wait and see." While he appreciates Levesque's experience and take on the plan, Overton said, he is committed to listening to residents.
"Much of the work is done for you if you listen to the citizens."
Overton said he remains concerned that the neighborhood planning process could lead to increased development in some areas. He pointed to Avondale as an example, saying he shares concerns of residents who have said the plan could lead to increased development there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.