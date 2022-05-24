WESTERLY — The Planning Board has given its final round of approval to Harbor Ridge, a 20-unit condominium complex to be built at 165 East Ave.
The board voted unanimously during its May 17 meeting to approve Douglas Enterprises Ltd.'s preliminary plans for the project, which had previously received master plan approval by the board as well as authorization from the Zoning Board of Review for a special-use permit.
The project's landscape architect and a traffic expert addressed the board during the May 17 meeting. John Carter, the landscape engineer, said he had visited the the property several times and had begun flagging trees that will be preserved. He also explained how the trees will be marked and protected to keep them from being accidentally removed when the site is cleared to start the construction process. The plans call for 20 two-bedroom condominium units in 10 duplex-style buildings on a new road to be called Blue Heron Drive.
Carter also discussed a "no-cut" zone that will remain vegetated and act as a buffer between the development and adjacent property.
Tim Thompson, a traffic expert employed by Parr Corporation, a Lincoln-based civil engineering firm, said a study he conducted determined the project would add 10 vehicle trips to East Avenue during peek weekday morning periods, 12 trips during peek afternoon weekday periods, and 14 trips during peek weekend periods.
"This development is a fairly low trip generator," Thompson said.
A review of crash data for the area revealed no significant trends, Thompson said. He also informed the board that site distances at the proposed entrance to the development met required standards. The site distances were one of the items the board had asked for additional information about during a meeting in April.
Thompson said his firm's site distance calculations were based on a 45 mph mean speed for the area that was observed during a traffic study of the road, not the 35 mph posted speed.
In accordance with the town's inclusive zoning ordinance, the project includes an affordable housing component. Douglas Enterprises Ltd. agreed to restrict one of the dwelling units for 99 years as low- and moderate-income housing for sale to households earning no more than 100% of median household income for the area. The developer also agreed to pay a fee in lieu payment in satisfaction of a requirement for three additional LMI restricted units. The amount of the fee will be determined prior to administrative approval of the project's final plans.
The developer also agreed to deposit $5,000 with the town to pay a third-party engineering firm to inspect soil-erosion-control methods following rain events of certain volumes. In the event the $5,000 is exhausted it would have to be replenished as a condition of the board's approval of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.