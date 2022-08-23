WESTERLY — An ambitious plan by the owners of Venice Restaurant to expand the business to include a hotel with amenities and a renovated restaurant and banquet hall may be too tall an ask — quite literally.
Members of the Planning Board last week expressed concerns regarding the size and particularly height of a proposed three-building, 34-guest room hotel and restaurant facility at the site of the current Venice Restaurant on Shore Road, asking for the architect for a draft proposal that would reorganize the project to meet a 35-foot height requirement for the restaurant in the zone that it is in. It was a request also made by the restaurant’s neighbor, Dean Pons, a Via Roma resident who as the only public comment requested the board require Venice owners to adhere to the height restriction.
Architect Peter J. Springsteel, representing the DiMarco family's Florentine Realty LLC, said the company weighed options before presenting the request for a six-foot height variance and believes that if the project must be kept to just two stories, it may make it infeasible to continue.
“Our plan is to minimize the impact by building out rooms within the roofline. It creates a much more interesting, higher-end type of building than those linear motel buildings that you see in town now,” said Springsteel, principal of Peter J. Springsteel LLC.
“If we remove the top floor, then we would lose about a third of those (hotel) units,” he said. “We do feel we would need 34 rooms in order to support the amenities package that we are planning on offering here.”
The proposal is one that has continued to develop since it was first made public over the winter. Working alongside Attorney Elizabeth McDonough Noonan, of Adler, Pollock & Sheehan, a team of professionals regarding the application for merger of three lots and expansion of to include 34 hotel suites, an expanded 290-seat banquet hall, small conference room, pool and fitness center.
A preliminary concept was first brought before town officials in February, when it went before the Planning Board for a pre-application hearing and review. The public hearing last week marked the first before the board as the
The matter was continued until Oct. 18, when the hearing will be reopened. The DiMarco family and representatives agreed to a 60-day extension to allow for the continuation.
In the presentation last week, Springsteel and Anthony Nenna, a civil engineer with Onsite Engineering, the proposal calls for the renovation of the existing facilities at 165 Shore Road, as well as the construction of two new portions of building adjacent to the road just west of the existing facility. The three buildings would then be connected with arching stairwells/elevator shafts allowing the facility to be completely connected.
The plan would require demolition of two aging houses, officials said,as well as receiving the special exception to merge three lots into a single lot. The family already owns both residences.
As part of the project, the existing 117-seat banquet hall on the second floor would be moved to the lower level to supply a small conference center and the first floor, where the restaurant and bar are currently located, would be unchanged. Noonan said the plan would involve the closing of the sky bar, which currently sits on the second floor of the facility along the attic roofline.
Eight two-bedroom hotel suites would be constructed on the second and third floors, with a 290-seat banquet hall in the lower level of the main building and 14 hotel suites in the first through third floors. Recreational amenities including the swimming pool and fitness center would be in the proposed building to the far west, along with 12 hotel suites.
“We are trying to take a step up, more of a hotel with a common lobby, which will then circulate to the rooms within the building,” Springsteel said. “The owners felt that is a better scenario for safety and security, and to monitor the amenities that they would be providing … we feel it would be easier and better to monitor them with a hotel-format rather than a motel-format.”
The number of rooms wasn’t a concern to members of the Planning and Zoning Commission, but rather concerns centered on the general size of the buildings, which would potentially tower over a few other buildings in the neighborhood.
In seeking variances, the master plan is calling for development of large buildings that would be directly across from some stand alone homes along Shore Road, as well as in front of those along Via Roma.
Christopher K. Lawlor said that having a height variance added to a building that is located that close to the street “would be too much.”
“This building, this close to the street at this height? That’s a problem for me,” he said. “Even though you are trying to give the third floor a roof-centric treatment, if Venice is your benchmark because it is already close to the street, then understand it is already very tall.”
Developers said they would seek to reduce height further, but noted that the L-shape property and subsequent slope make it difficult to adjust any further without directly impacting the project and value of the work to be completed.
Pons said even at the maximum 35-foot height, his home will face a towering building already.
“I want them to be successful, I do. But this building is overwhelming, and it is overbearing on the easement that I have,” he said. “The plantings would maybe help in front to make it not seem so massive from Shore Road, but if you drive down Via Roma Road, what will it look like there? What will I see?”
Parking has also been a concern for some on the Planning Board, as well as for town staff. The Master Plan calls for 146 spaces, which would require a variance of at least 28 spaces. Zoning officials have questioned what the needs would be, suggesting that a project of this size would need as many as 205 spaces, but Noonan said that while traffic engineers are still conducting their work, developers believe the requested 146 spaces would be more than enough to help satisfy the needs of staff and guests alike.
The parking matter is expected to be addressed during the continuation of the hearing in October, officials confirmed.
Lawlor said unless revisions show efforts to move the building back further from the road, however, he could not support the plan while using such a height variance.
“If there was more placement between the buildings and street, if we were talking a 150 to 200 foot setback, then this conversation would be a lot different. To me, the characteristics of the site indicate this is just too high.”
