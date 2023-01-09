WESTERLY — Plans are before the town to transform the vacant lot where a Staples office-supply store once stood off Post Road and Route 78 into a mini-storage operation.
The Planning Board is set to take up a master plan application tonight from Westerly Post Road 16 LLC for a proposed 101,250-square-foot storage facility on the site, which is adjacent to Route 78 to the west and accessed through the Ocean State Job Lot plaza.
The application is for construction of a three-story mini-storage facility on a 33,750-square-foot footprint. The building would include both climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled units.
Currently, the site is partially within the Highway Commercial Zoning District and partially within a residential district. A proposal from Westerly Post Road 16 would rezone the entire property to be General Commercial.
If the proposed zone change is approved, applicant Joseph LaBrosse will be able to apply for a special use permit from the Zoning Board to proceed with the project.
“The zone change application requires that a master plan for a major land development, approved by the Planning Board, be submitted with the application,” Town Planner Nancy Letendre said in a planning memo. “Thus, the applicant is returning to the Planning Board for master plan approval of the proposed mini-storage facility on the site and a recommendation to the Zoning Board on a future special use permit.”
Although it’s visible from part of Route 78, the former Staples site has been vacant since 2015, when the national retail office supply store moved to the new Westerly Crossings shopping center.
“The Staples building was placed up for rent. There was no lessee for the property,” Thomas Liguori, attorney for the applicant, said. “The owner then, in order to save property taxes, tore down the building, leaving the site with its asphalt and building pad, with a total impervious surface of 86,244 square feet, or approximately 2 acres.”
The building pad and asphalt parking area remained on the 11-acre parcel after the old Staples building was removed prior to 2018.
The Planning Board discussed a petition to change the zoning designation and a zoning ordinance text amendment establishing specific parking requirements for mini-storage facilities on Sept. 20. The board was unanimous in its recommendation to approve the rezoning of the property and the zoning text amendment.
According to Letendre, the area zoned rural residential at the rear of the site is all wetland and cannot be developed.
Mini storage is not allowed in highway commercial or rural residential zoning districts, but is allowed by special use permit in the General Commercial zone.
In addition to allowing the applicant to seek a special use permit for the project, the change to General Commercial zone will also allow for a reduction in the setbacks and an increase in height from 35 feet to 50 feet, according to Letendre.
Passage of a zoning text amendment would also allow for a reduction in the amount of pavement currently on the site because of its past use as a retail store.
The one access to the site that exists now, through the Ocean State Job Lot, Cardi’s and Dollar Tree property to the east, will remain.
Zoning Official Martin Loiselle’s review of the application indicated that the provided 21 parking spaces in the plan are reasonable for the proposed use, and align with the town’s goal of reducing unnecessary impervious areas.
“Also, a self-storage facility seems like an excellent way to repurpose this site,” Loiselle wrote. “The traffic generated by this use will also be low in comparison to most retail uses.”
