WESTERLY — Two-plus years and more than $12 million later, Westerly's United Theatre, once the go-to downtown movie spot — a facility that was built in 1926 as a vaudeville house, transitioned into a movie theater when films came into fashion, then closed its doors in 1986 when downtown Westerly temporarily lost its luster — opened its doors to movie-lovers Friday afternoon with 4:45 p.m. screenings of Marvel's "Black Widow" and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's must-see music documentary, "Summer of Soul."
"We are now a full-time theater," said Tony Nunes, the theatre's artistic director. "It's been a long time coming, but movies are back in Westerly. We are all good to go."
From now on, Nunes continued, film-lovers will be able to screen movies seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Two of the United's three movie screens opened Friday, Nunes said, and the third, the balcony cinema, will open next week.
"You might say this is a bit of a soft opening," he added, noting that the official ribbon-cutting will take place on July 24. An exhibit featuring a show called "Faces of Westerly," by photographer Josh Behan, will be on display by then, and a video called "Voices of Westerly" will be shown in the black box theater.
"We plan to have one-hundred-and-seventy-six film screenings in July alone," said Nunes one afternoon last week as he sat in the United's balcony watching workers put the final touches on the black box theater where films will be screened and performances and gatherings will take place. "We'll have matinées and show movies from one to ten p.m. each day."
Nunes said film selections will represent a balance of art house cinema and family-friendly features.
"We won't show any esoteric art house fare," he added, "but movies attractive to all audiences, along with big, franchise films of quality."
"Our goal is to create an inclusive environment," Nunes said, "We also want to foster dialogue through film ... we want to offer challenging programs too."
Grammy award-winning songwriter and musician Aoife O'Donovan, co-founder of the bands I’m With Her and Crooked Still, who has been a featured vocalist on "The Goat Rodeo Sessions" with Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Chris Thile, and who spent a decade contributing to the radio variety shows "Live From Here” and “A Prairie Home Companion," will be the first musician to perform in the renovated theater when she stops by on her way to play at the Newport Folk Festival on July 23.
Later in the summer, Nunes said, the theater will host its first-ever dance event when the Neville Dance Company, a New York City-based company, comes to town with its "imaginative" programming. Bruce Harris, who has performed at the United a number of times during the years since the Westerly Land Trust bought the property in 2006 as part of the trust's "Urban Program," will return later in July with his "Young Master Series."
Also in the works are concerts from a New Orleans band called "Rebirth Brass Band" and the popular "Milk Carton Kids." In the fall, Salt Marsh Opera will bring its opera, "Carmen," for a two-night performance.
Nunes said he also expects Jon Batiste, the Grammy-award-winning bandleader on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," who has long been a friend of the United, to drop in regularly.
"A lot more is coming," said Nunes. "We've even got a collaboration going with the Chorus of Westerly for "a creative social event we're calling a 'Beer Chorus,' when we'd have sheet music to hand out, then have short rehearsals in groups and then come back together for a sing."
"We'll sell beer and wine and have fun," he added with a laugh. "And there is plenty more in the works."
The theater also plans to collaborate with Westerly Library and Wilcox Park and the Rhode Island Philharmonic — which is already a partner at the arts center — for this summer's "Movies in the Park." The United will also arrange for "Green Room" musical acts in Wilcox Park before each performance of "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare," this summer's offering from the Colonial Theatre.
"Raya and the Last Dragon" will be the July 10 movie and "School of Rock" will be screened on Sept. 4, with performances by students from the new music school, Nunes said.
"The music school is going to be vibrant," he added. "Active and vibrant."
And an added bonus, said Nunes, is the fact that the board of directors of the nonprofit theater is "incredibly involved," productive and understanding of all that goes into making an arts nonprofit function in a healthy fashion.
Maureen N. Fitzgerald, the CEO and president of the Ocean Community YMCA, is the board chair and Charles "Chuck" Royce, founder of the Royce Family Funds, serves as vice-chair.
Nunes, who has been working on the United renovation for the last seven years — five as a volunteer — said there is now a larger staff in place, with five new people joining him and Executive Director Lisa Utman Randall.
Westerly native Ali Lucas, a professional lighting designer who graduated from Westerly High School before going on to earn a degree in theatrical lighting design from the State University of New York, Purchase, has been hired to serves as front-of-house manager, Nunes said, while her husband, Jason Lucas, who worked as a theatrical master electrician at the the Juilliard School in New York City, was hired as the theater's technical director.
Tom Foley, who for years ran the Westerly-based Band Room, was hired to be the community music program director, Rachel Terceira is the new arts education coordinator, and Molly Evak of Westerly was hired to help with administration.
"It's a dream team," said Nunes with a smile. "We all want this place to be great."
"We are really, really thrilled for them," said Annie Philbrick, owner of Westerly's Savoy Bookshop and Café, just across Canal Street, as she discussed the enormous amount of work that's gone into the renovation and reopening. "I give them all a lot of credit, especially the Royce Family Foundation."
"Never could I have imagined how far [downtown] would come in the five years since we opened," she added. "It's amazing to think how far they've come ... we're thrilled to be part of it all. We love it."
"This is exciting for a number of reasons," said Ryan Saunders, the executive director of the Chorus of Westerly. "Obviously, it's good for the Town of Westerly, but it also opens up huge possibilities for everyone, for all of us ... not just in the arts, for all of us."
"They're open, they're alive and they're making music," he said. "And what's better than that?"
Back in the theater, days before the final approvals were in place, and while he juggled a seeming endless array of "moving parts," Nunes grew thoughtful.
"I love our name and I love what we stand for," said Nunes. "We're uniting the community through the arts."
For updates, tickets and performance dates, visit unitedtheatre.org.
