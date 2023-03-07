The nearly full Worm Moon rises over Westerly High School on Monday, March 6, 2023. The Worm Moon is the final full moon of winter and according to the Farmers’ Almanac it is called the worm moon because as temperatures begin to warm and the ground begins to thaw, earthworm casts appear, heralding the return of the robins, thus the origin of the name of March’s full Moon,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.