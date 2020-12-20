A work crew with Hammonasset Construction, out of located in Clinton, a contractor for the Connecticut D.O.T., does maintenance work on the base of the concrete railing of the Pawcatuck River Bridge on Monday, December 14, 2020. The crew is removing decayed portions and will then pour and form a new concrete base to match existing style of the structure. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.