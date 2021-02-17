A work crew in the AMTRAK rail yard in Westerly continues the process of upgrading the rail spur along main tracks to increase the yards potential use on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Old wooden ties are being replaced with repurposed concrete ties and the rail bed is also receiving attention. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Suni
