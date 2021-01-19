Charles Jones, a member of the Westerly Land Trust’s CCC (Coffee Club Committee) weed whacks along the stone walls of the Winnapaug Farm Preserve on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The chore is performed three times a year but it goes quicker when the weeds are dried out in winter. The dozen or so volunteers in the CCC perform upkeep and maintenance on the Land Trust holdings. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
