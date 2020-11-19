Paul Fullmer, left, Donald Brennan, both of DJB Construction, Ken Burton, head of the American Flag Fund Committee, presenting plaque of gratitude to Jackie Nix, Riverhead Building Supply representative, Mike Brankert, a flag committer volunteer and Rich Siciliano, Armory vice-president pose in the new flag storage area in the Westerly Armory basement on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The flags are usually keep the flags in the old police station, but since they're renovating it for the high school Transition Academy, the flags had to find a new spot and the armory offered a space. Riverhead Building Supplies in Westerly donated materials to build the racks and steps in the basement which were constructed by Donald Brennan and Paul Fullmer of DJB Construction, Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
