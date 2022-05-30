Pawcatuck Fire Department Assistant Chief Rob Planchon holds his grand-daughter Ruby Grace, as mom, Heather Castadio, snaps a photo and dad, Kevin looks on prior to the start of the Westerly-Pawcatuck Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30, 2022. The parade stepped off from the Pawcatuck Shopping Center on South Broad St., Pawcatuck, stopping at the war memorial at junction of routes 1 and 234 for a brief ceremony, then continued on through the center of Westerly and into Wilcox Park where a ceremony with music and speakers was held at the gazebo in the park. A lunch was held at the Pawcatuck VFW Post 1265 following the ceremonies. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
