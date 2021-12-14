The Westerly Band, conducted by Alison Patton, brought their Annual Christmas Concert back to the Westerly Armory Sunday afternoon, December 12, 2021, playing a collection of holiday music familiar to all in attendance. Proceeds from admission tickets sales benefit the Westerly Armory Restoration, Inc. | Karen Stellmaker, Special to The Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.