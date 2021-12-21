A Wendy’ sign sits in a parking lot dumpster on on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 . Posted signs announce that it has permanently closes its doors for the Westerly fast food restaurant. | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
A sign posted on the drive thru window at Wendy’s in Westerly, announcing that it has permanently closes its doors on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
Tim Martin
A Wendy’ sign sits in a parking lot dumpster on on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 . Posted signs announce that it has permanently closes its doors for the Westerly fast food restaurant. | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
Tim Martin
A sign posted on the drive thru window at Wendy’s in Westerly, announcing that it has permanently closes its doors on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
Tim Martin
A sign posted on the drive thru window at Wendy’s in Westerly, announcing that it has permanently closes its doors on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
Tim Martin
A sign posted on the drive thru window at Wendy’s in Westerly, announcing that it has permanently closes its doors on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
Tim Martin
A sign posted on the drive thru window at Wendy’s in Westerly, announcing that it has permanently closes its doors on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
Tim Martin
A sign posted on the drive thru window at Wendy’s in Westerly, announcing that it has permanently closes its doors on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
Tim Martin
A sign posted on the drive thru window at Wendy’s in Westerly, announcing that it has permanently closes its doors on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.