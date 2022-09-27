Gary Anderson, the caretaker/historian of the Watch Hill Carousel, and his son, Ben, work on removing steeds on Monday, September 26, 2022, as most of the steeds of the historic children’s ride head for their winter stable at the Watch Hill Memorial Library & Improvement Society building and a few will receive some TLC at Anderson’s studio. The 20-horse carousel on Bay Street, which is owned and maintained by the nonprofit Watch Hill Fire District Improvement Society, is believed to have been built around 1876 by the Charles W. Dare Company of New York. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
