Mark Fidrych, a beach manager for the Westerly Town Beach, puts away one of the new flotation chairs, made possible through the Nick Vuono Charity Fund, in which the organization donated funds for mobi mats and adaptive beach equipment for the Town of Westerly, Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Town Beach Pavilion at Misquamicut Beach. Members of the Town Council and others who have worked on this project including Ashley Terranova, from left, beach manager, Mark Fidrych, beach manager, Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella, Brian Skorupski, lifeguard supervisor, Julia Beasley, Recreation Director, Shawn Lacey, Town Manager, Paula Vuono Martasian, president of the Nick Vuono Charity Fund and daughter of the late Nick Vuono, Joe Manfredi, board member, George Chaplin, Vice president and missing from the photo is Sharon Ahern, president of the Westerly Town Council, at the Town Beach Pavilion in Westerly during a dedication ceremony to acknowledge the work of the Nick Vuono Charity Fund in the Westerly - Bradford communities and dedicate the mobi mats and floatation chairs. | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
