Scott Fricke, left, president of the VFW Riders and senior vice commander of Westerly’s Amancio, Falcone, Gaccione VFW Post 8955, and Mike Pietraallo, vice president of the VFW Riders and senior commander of Westerly’s Amancio, Falcone, Gaccione VFW Post 8955, come to attention and salute after placing a memorial wreath at the Westerly War Monument Sunday morning, August 7, 2022, before joining an estimated 50 other cyclists from around the region for a motorcycle rally along Rhode Island’s 52-mile long Purple Heart Trail to commemorate National Purple Heart Day. The day is observed each year on Aug. 7th to remember the brave men and women who were either wounded on the battlefield or paid the ultimate price in defense of our nation. Rhode Island’s Purple Heart Trail begins on Route 4 in East Greenwich, travels to North Kingstown, then continues on to Route 1 through Narragansett, South Kingstown, Charlestown and ending in Westerly. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
