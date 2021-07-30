Chuck and Deborah Royce, left, Maureen Fitzgerald, State Sen. Dennis Algiere and Attorney Thomas Liguori applaud remarks by RI Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor, representing Gov. McKee, at the official ribbon cutting for The United Theatre on Friday, July 30, 2021 in downtown Westerly. The United Theatre board of directors, staff, volunteers, local and regional dignitaries, project managers, and creative partners celebrated the opening of the new arts center which includes; a black box performing arts theatre; a first-run, three-screen cinema; an arts education center and music school featuring the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School; flexible lobby, gallery, and events space; the South County bureau for The Public’s Radio; and more.Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.