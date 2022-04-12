PHOTOS: Turtles catching some rays in the park Apr 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Sun turtles gather on a drainage cover in Wilcox Pond Monday, April 11, 2022, in Westerly’s Wilcox Park. |Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Buy Now Sun turtles gather on a drainage cover in Wilcox Pond Monday, April 11, 2022, in Westerly’s Wilcox Park. |Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: Mayflower II leaves Mystic Seaport Museum for sea voyage home to Plymouth Charlestown Town Council greenlights Rhythm & Roots It's unanimous: Westerly Town Council votes to sell Bradford School Gov. McKee: Superman Building will be brought 'back to life' PHOTOS: Turtles catching some rays in the park Security tight as Boston Marathon returns to Patriots Day Lamont: State may help conservation bid for Boy Scout camp in Killingworth Connecticut high court approves disciplinary hearings for absent judge View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.