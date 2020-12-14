Valory Harley, 4, with his mother, Iccius, of Westerly chats with Santa who was greeting pedestrians and waving to motorists as he stood on the fountain island in Dixon Square on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Valory asked Santa for an LOL toy. Looking on is a friend, Dan Boyle, of Bradford. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
