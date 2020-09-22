The 3rd Annual International Peace Day and Candlelight Vigil celebration, sponsored by the Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group, was celebrated on Monday evening, September 21, 2020, on the steps and lawn of Christ Episcopal Church. At the “Peace Table” in prayer are, from left, local folk musician Geoff Kaufman, Westerly Area and Justice Group member Madeline Labriola, author and educator David Madden, and local musician Frank Pendola. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun.
