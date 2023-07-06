top story PHOTOS: These swans didn't have a care in the world Jul 6, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A bevy of swans play little attention to boating traffic as they forage in the shallows of the Pawcatuck River on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Buy Now A bevy of swans play little attention to boating traffic as they forage in the shallows of the Pawcatuck River on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Buy Now A bevy of swans play little attention to boating traffic as they forage in the shallows of the Pawcatuck River on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Buy Now A bevy of swans play little attention to boating traffic as they forage in the shallows of the Pawcatuck River on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Buy Now A bevy of swans play little attention to boating traffic as they forage in the shallows of the Pawcatuck River on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Buy Now A bevy of swans play little attention to boating traffic as they forage in the shallows of the Pawcatuck River on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: These swans didn't have a care in the world Questions remain over final cost of North Stonington Education Center demolition work OceanGate suspends operations after its Titan submersible imploded on its way to the Titanic Connecticut lawmaker attacked after Muslim service says Hartford police downplayed assault What is Threads? All your questions about Meta's new Twitter rival, answered Hackers claim responsibility for sending hoax email claiming UConn's president had died New Hampshire bans boycotts of Israel in state procurement and investments Christmas Tree Shops expects to liquidate all of its stores View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.