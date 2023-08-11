The PVD Fringe Encore series opened on Wednesday evening, August 9, 2023 at the United Theatre in Westerly. The free event opened with live music performances by the Rhode Island Ukulele Armada, Vessel performer Andy Russ, pictured, and the very energetic Providence Drum troupe, whose performance spilled out onto Canal Street to the delight of passer-bys. The PVD Fringe Festival is a four-day event at the United designed to showcase diverse art forms — including theater, music, dance, and multimedia — and will feature performances by the Big Nazo puppets, as well as aerial acrobatics, ballroom dancing, poetry and improv.all in celebration of "Rhode Island's vibrant artistic community. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
