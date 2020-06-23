top story
PHOTOS: The Summer Solstice sunset was positively brilliant at Watch Hill
-
- Updated
- 0
Fog early, then mostly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable..
Fog early, then mostly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 23, 2020 @ 10:07 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.