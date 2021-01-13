A juvenile female Snowy Owl, a visitor from the north has been spotted recently in the region much to the delight of bird watchers in the area. Some winters, snowy owls spotting in the region can be scarce, but it's a rare winter that at least a few don't turn up. Snowy Owls nest on the Arctic tundra in northern climes, including Canada and Alaska. When prey is plentiful, the owls nest and produce a large number of young so when New England has large Snowy Owl incursions, it's thought this reflects the successful arctic breeding season of the previous summer. Wide-open coastal locations with lots of waterfowl, like Napatree, seem to have the edge in attracting wintering Snowy Owls. Snowy owls are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 and should not be harassed or approached closely. These images were made from a safe distance with a long lease. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
