The 'Full Worm Moon,' the first supermoon of 2020, rises over Bay Street in Watch Hill on Monday, March 9, 2020. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the most popular name for March’s full moon is the 'Full Worm Moon' because as the weather warms and the ground softens, earthworms begin to appear, attracting robins—a sign of spring. The Full Worm Moon will be the first of three supermoons in 2020, according to EarthSky. This means that the full moon will coincide with perigee, the point in the moon’s orbit at which it’s closest to Earth. When the moon’s at perigee, it appears brighter and larger than a standard full moon. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
