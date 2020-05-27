Michael Doughty, of Warwick, washes grime off one of the 3 trucks in his Del’s Lemonade fleet at his store on Beach Street before sending it out to Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown over the holiday weekend. The shop co-owned with Mike Granieri, opened for the season last Friday. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
