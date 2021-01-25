Kate Morrone, of New Hampshire, sails her Blokart in the empty parking lot at Misquamicut State Beach, on Monday morning, Jan. 18, 2021, before joining a small group of land sailing enthusiastsfor some informal racing in Charlestown on the Ninigret Park runways. The group, New England Land Sailors, has sailors from Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire, and they sail Blokarts, a 3-wheeled kart with a free-standing sail from New Zealand, that resembles a windsurfer, that are sailed on dry lake beds, beaches at low tide, or abandoned runways. The current Blokart land speed record of 77.7 mph that was set during a race on the Ivanpah dry lake bed in the Mojave Desert in Californian in 2018 is held by Dave Lussier, from Wickford, and Scott Young, of Arizona. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.