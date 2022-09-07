Nolan Tripp, left, of Westerly, sits on The Runaway Bunny statue, created by Joan Bunny Ross, in Wilcox Park, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Tripp, posed for a group selfie with his sister Alaina Tripp, right, Elsie Ryan and Ryan’s brother George Ryan, both of Stonington. | Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.