Windy with rain and a few thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with rain and a few thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: November 15, 2020 @ 8:58 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.