The Moon in its Waxing Gibbous phase, as a surfer rides a wave off the Fenway Beach portion of Misquamicut Beach in Westerly, Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The next full Moon will occur on Thursday, known as the Sturgeon Moon. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.