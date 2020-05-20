PHOTOS: Surf-social distancing at Weekapaug last weekend May 20, 2020 May 20, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 16 Buy Now The warm, sunny weather and the surf up, brought boarders out in large numbers to catch a wave at both Weekapaug Overlook and the Breachway on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The warm, sunny weather and the surf up, brought boarders out in large numbers to catch a wave at both Weekapaug Overlook and the Breachway on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The warm, sunny weather and the surf up, brought boarders out in large numbers to catch a wave at both Weekapaug Overlook and the Breachway on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The warm, sunny weather and the surf up, brought boarders out in large numbers to catch a wave at both Weekapaug Overlook and the Breachway on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The warm, sunny weather and the surf up, brought boarders out in large numbers to catch a wave at both Weekapaug Overlook and the Breachway on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The warm, sunny weather and the surf up, brought boarders out in large numbers to catch a wave at both Weekapaug Overlook and the Breachway on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The warm, sunny weather and the surf up, brought boarders out in large numbers to catch a wave at both Weekapaug Overlook and the Breachway on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The warm, sunny weather and the surf up, brought boarders out in large numbers to catch a wave at both Weekapaug Overlook and the Breachway on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The warm, sunny weather and the surf up, brought boarders out in large numbers to catch a wave at both Weekapaug Overlook and the Breachway on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The warm, sunny weather and the surf up, brought boarders out in large numbers to catch a wave at both Weekapaug Overlook and the Breachway on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The warm, sunny weather and the surf up, brought boarders out in large numbers to catch a wave at both Weekapaug Overlook and the Breachway on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The warm, sunny weather and the surf up, brought boarders out in large numbers to catch a wave at both Weekapaug Overlook and the Breachway on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The warm, sunny weather and the surf up, brought boarders out in large numbers to catch a wave at both Weekapaug Overlook and the Breachway on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The warm, sunny weather and the surf up, brought boarders out in large numbers to catch a wave at both Weekapaug Overlook and the Breachway on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The warm, sunny weather and the surf up, brought boarders out in large numbers to catch a wave at both Weekapaug Overlook and the Breachway on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The warm, sunny weather and the surf up, brought boarders out in large numbers to catch a wave at both Weekapaug Overlook and the Breachway on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Back in business: Mystic-area restaurants, shops reopen as part of phase 1 restart Westerly water, sewer rates to remain unchanged Ledge Light Health District orders closure of Pawcatuck barber shop Coronavirus pandemic silences the usually ubiquitous Westerly Band Rhode island towns eye reopening beaches; CVS returns federal pandemic funds Providence Diocese says public Masses will resume on May 30 Connecticut tribes plan to partly open casinos, but Lamont opposes the move COVID-19 deaths top 6,000; Baker touts new work protocols View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.