9/11/2021_Onlookers watch the Grucci fireworks as Andrew Howell, the Music Director for the Chorus of Westerly, leads the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
9/11/2021_George Kent, right, former Music Director for the Chorus of Westerly, looks on while attending the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
9/11/2021_Onlookers watch the Grucci fireworks as Andrew Howell, the Music Director for the Chorus of Westerly, leads the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
9/11/2021_Onlookers watch the Grucci fireworks as Andrew Howell, the Music Director for the Chorus of Westerly, leads the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
9/11/2021_Onlookers watch the Grucci fireworks as Andrew Howell, the Music Director for the Chorus of Westerly, leads the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
9/11/2021_Andrew Howell,The Marion & Bill Palm Music Director for the Chorus of Westerly is photographed using a Zoom Burst technique as he leads the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Zoom Burst technique involves zooming your lens in while dragging the shutter (shooting at an extremely slow shutter speed.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
9/11/2021_Onlookers watch the Grucci fireworks as Andrew Howell, the Music Director for the Chorus of Westerly, leads the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
9/11/2021_Andrew Howell,The Marion & Bill Palm Music Director for the Chorus of Westerly is photographed using a Zoom Burst technique as he leads the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Zoom Burst technique involves zooming your lens in while dragging the shutter (shooting at an extremely slow shutter speed.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
9/11/2021_Westerly Fire Department Chief John Mackay rings the bell in remembrance of victims of the 911 terrorist attacks, during the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
9/11/2021_Onlookers watch the Grucci fireworks as Andrew Howell, the Music Director for the Chorus of Westerly, leads the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
9/11/2021_George Kent, right, former Music Director for the Chorus of Westerly, looks on while attending the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
9/11/2021_Onlookers watch the Grucci fireworks as Andrew Howell, the Music Director for the Chorus of Westerly, leads the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
9/11/2021_Onlookers watch the Grucci fireworks as Andrew Howell, the Music Director for the Chorus of Westerly, leads the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
9/11/2021_Onlookers watch the Grucci fireworks as Andrew Howell, the Music Director for the Chorus of Westerly, leads the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
9/11/2021_Andrew Howell,The Marion & Bill Palm Music Director for the Chorus of Westerly is photographed using a Zoom Burst technique as he leads the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Zoom Burst technique involves zooming your lens in while dragging the shutter (shooting at an extremely slow shutter speed.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
9/11/2021_Onlookers watch the Grucci fireworks as Andrew Howell, the Music Director for the Chorus of Westerly, leads the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
9/11/2021_Andrew Howell,The Marion & Bill Palm Music Director for the Chorus of Westerly is photographed using a Zoom Burst technique as he leads the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Zoom Burst technique involves zooming your lens in while dragging the shutter (shooting at an extremely slow shutter speed.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
9/11/2021_Westerly Fire Department Chief John Mackay rings the bell in remembrance of victims of the 911 terrorist attacks, during the Summer Pops concert in Wilcox Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.