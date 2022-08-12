The full Sturgeon Supermoon rises over a home on Lighthouse Road in Watch Hill Thursday, August 11, 2022. A supermoon is a full Moon that occurs close to the Moon’s perigee—the point in space when it’s closest to the Earth during its monthly orbit—which will make the Moon appear a few percent larger than average. More noticeable is its extra brightness once it’s risen. The Sturgeon moon is the last super moon of the year. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
