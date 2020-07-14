top story PHOTOS: Storm clouds were ominous, but Westerly shore was spared Jul 14, 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Kayakers and paddle boarders paddle head out as thunderheads tower above the channel at the Weekapaug Breachway on Monday, July 13, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Kayakers and paddle boarders paddle head out as thunderheads tower above the channel at the Weekapaug Breachway on Monday, July 13, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Kayakers and paddle boarders paddle head out as thunderheads tower above the channel at the Weekapaug Breachway on Monday, July 13, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Kayakers and paddle boarders paddle head out as thunderheads tower above the channel at the Weekapaug Breachway on Monday, July 13, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Kayakers and paddle boarders paddle head out as thunderheads tower above the channel at the Weekapaug Breachway on Monday, July 13, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: Storm clouds were ominous, but Westerly shore was spared McKee: Small businesses around Rhode Island need help now Charlestown decides not to purchase beachfront property; Old Mill Road redo put on hold Suspects in Mystic hotel assault charged, released on bond; consultant seeks public input on SPD Rhode Island Health Department reports uptick in new COVID-19 cases Connecticut lawmakers returning to vote on absentee ballot, police bills 6 injured, one seriously, Sunday in pair of rollover crashes on I-95 in Hopkinton Stonington police warn of increase in stolen mail, check fraud complaints View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.