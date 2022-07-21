PHOTOS: Squirrel caught in the act Jul 21, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now A squirrel in Wilcox Park in Westerly, on Monday, July 11, 2022. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Buy Now A squirrel in Wilcox Park in Westerly, on Monday, July 11, 2022. | Tim Martin, The Westerly SunWilcox Park in Westerly, on Monday, July 11, 2022. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: Clawing out a living at the Stonington docks Developer's preliminary plans for former St. Pius property on Elm Street OK'd by Planning Board Sweltering heat strikes U.S. East Coast, Deep South FBI: No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge PHOTOS: Squirrel caught in the act Charlestown man, 20, charged with intentionally striking 12-year-old biker with his car Police logs: Thursday, July 21, 2022 Folk singer, activist Pete Seeger, appears on postage stamp View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.