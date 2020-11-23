Carole Nossek, left, Austin and Ann Marie Clark, members of the Stonington Beautification Committee, decorate the Pawcatuck River Bridge flower boxes with holiday greens and decorations on Saturday, November 21, 2020. A large continent spent the afternoon decorating various areas in downtown for the holidays. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.