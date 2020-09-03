top story PHOTOS: Some summer solace at Westerly Town Beach Sep 3, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now A lone beach visitor watches a sailboat and the Block Island High-Speed Ferry as they pass Westerly Town Beach. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The Block Island High-Speed Ferry races pass swimmers at Westerly Town Beach towards New London. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A lifeguard stand at Misquamicut State Beach bears a COVID-19 protocol reminder for visitors. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Farmer's Markets PHOTOS: Some summer solace at Westerly Town Beach Church Street sidewalk project in Bradford hits another speed bump Hopkinton Planning Board issues negative opinion on Comolli solar proposal Raimondo: School is going to look very different this fall Election chiefs worry about uncertainty as voting nears New Connecticut prison chief says agency is better prepared for COVID PHOTOS: Arrested development at the site of Spruce Ridge View More
