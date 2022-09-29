A volunteer group of sand sculptors, who will be competing in the Atlantis Rising International Sand Sculpture Competition, arrived ahead of the competition to work on creating demonstration sculptors in the parking lot of Misquamicut State Beach on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The first ever competition will take place on October 7-10, 2022 (Columbus Day Weekend) at Misquamicut State Beach. Spectators can view the artists from all over the world at work as they carve sculptures out of sand and compete for a cash prize. The competition is being run by the South County Tourism Council as a way to perk up business during normally slower October, said Louise Bishop, the group's president and chief executive. 11 competitors have signed up, including some from Canada, the Netherlands and Italy, Bishop said. The top prize will be $7,500, and entries will be judged on qualities including creativity, depth of design and execution. Rhode Island beach sand does not compact well, so the tourism council had to truck in sand from a quarry in the northern part of the state, 15 to 18 tons per sculpture for the competition. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.