The sun is an orange orb and the sky has an orange tinge as it sets over surfers at Misquamicut State Beach. The wildfires burning in the West have sent a plume of smoke across much of the country with the smoke reaching the Northeast on Monday, visible in Rhode Island as a thick, gray haze high in the sky and orange colored sunsets. Due to the extreme heat from the fires, the smoke has risen thousands of feet up into the atmosphere and been carried east by high-altitude winds. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
