Artist Christiopher Owens, top center, of Chester, Conn., assembles his Starry Lights exhibit in Wilcox Park, in Westerly, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Several friends assist Owens with the construction, including Don Soja, front left, of East Haddam, Conn., Scot, Mills, second from left, of Chester, Conn., Alan Soja, seconf from right, , of Old Saybrook, brother of Don, and Andy DelGiudice, a photohrapher based in Westerly, assist Aatist Christiopher Owens, top center, of Chester, Conn., assemble his Starry Lights exhibit in Wilcox Park, in Westerly, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
